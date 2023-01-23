Phillips Returns to Rockford; Philp, Roos Head to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos from Rockford and have assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford. In addition, the IceHogs have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Phillips, 21, posted four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with the Blackhawks after he was recalled to Chicago on Dec. 18. This season with Rockford, the defenseman has 17 points (3G, 14A) and a +17 rating in 25 games.

Philp, 27, shares third on Rockford in goals (14) and ranks fourth in points (30) in 31 games this season.

Roos, 24, has three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He's also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season.

Howarth, 25, has registered 13 points (8G, 5A) in 25 games with Indy this season.

