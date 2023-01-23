Weekly Report: January 23, 2023

The Checkers wrapped up their extended home stand with an up-and-down split against the visiting Monsters.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

20-15-2-2

Home record

12-8-1-1

Road record

8-7-1-1

Last week's record

1-1-0-0

Last 10 games

5-4-0-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

13th

Checkers 9, Monsters 0

Checkers 2, Monsters 5

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Gerry Mayhew

3g, 0a

2nd Star

Spencer Knight

1-1-0, 2.01 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO

1st Star

Riley Nash

3g, 2a

QUICK HITS

GOAL EXPLOSION

The Checkers racked up nine goals in their win over Cleveland on Saturday, a total that came two shy of the franchise record of 11, which they set last season. Of those nine goals, seven came in the middle frame - again falling just shy of the franchise single-period record of eight that was set in 2010. It also tied the most goals scored by an AHL team this season.

KNIGHT TIME

Working his way back from an injury that has sidelined him since earlier this month, Spencer Knight returned to Charlotte and started both contests for the Checkers. The young netminder picked up a 23-save shutout in Saturday's win over Cleveland, and he now has three shutouts in 13 career AHL games for the Checkers. Only three other players have more shutouts in a Charlotte sweater than Knight - John Muse (7), Justin Peters (7) and Alex Nedeljkovic (14).

NASH LEADS THE WAY

Charlotte's leading scorer added even more to his statline this week, racking up five points over the two contests. That included a four-point outburst on Saturday that tied his career best. Nash now has seven points in his last four games, 27 in his last 26 games and - dating back to last season - 52 points in his last 52 games in the AHL.

UP NORTH

With the weekend split against Cleveland, the Checkers are now 5-4-1-0 this season against opponents from the North Division. The two-game set against the Monsters kicked off a nine-game stretch for Charlotte against North Division foes.

KILLING IT

The Checkers held the Monsters' power play in check over the penalty-filled weekend, killing all nine times they were shorthanded. With that strong showing, the Checkers have now successfully killed 34 of their last 36 penalties over the last eight games - pushing themselves up to the number two spot in the AHL.

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for fourth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Nash is tied for second in the AHL in shorthanded points (4)

Riley Bezeau ranks third among league rookies in penalty minutes (52)Patrick Giles in tied for fifth among league rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for second among league rookies in shorthanded points (2)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for eighth among league defensemen in goals (7)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (3)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for second among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for seventh among league defensemen in shots on goal (88)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for ninth among league defensemen in shots on goal (87)

Johnny Ludvig ranks 10th among rookie defensemen in plus-minus (+6)

Johnny Ludvig ranks seventh among rookie defensemen in penalty minutes (34)

Mack Guzda ranks seventh among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.72)

Mack Guzda is tied for sixth among rookie goals in save percentage (.908)

Spencer Knight is tied for 10th in the AHL in shutouts (1)

Transactions

Incoming

1/23 - Mack Guzda - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

1/23 - Spencer Knight - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Injury Report

Justin Sourdif: Out since 1/4

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 17.9% 22nd

Penalty kill 85.5% 2nd

Goals per game 2.90 t-24th

Shots per game 31.59 7th

Goals allowed per game 3.00 t-12th

Shots allowed per game 28.77 4th

Penalty minutes per game 13.38 15th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (34), Aleksi Heponiemi (22), Santtu Kinnunen (20)

Goals Riley Nash (15), Zac Dalpe (10), Three tied (8)

Assists Riley Nash (19), Aleksi Heponiemi (15), Santtu Kinnunen (14)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (4), Four tied (3)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Anthony Bitetto, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash, Anton Levtchi (3)

Shots on goal Riley Nash (89), Lucas Carlsson (88), Santtu Kinnunen (87)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau (52), Anthony Bitetto (50), Givani Smith (49)

Plus/minus Riley Nash (+10), Lucas Carlsson, Aleksi Heponiemi (+7)

Wins Alex Lyon, Mack Guzda (9)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.55)

Save percentage Alex Lyon (.909)

