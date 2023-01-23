O'Neil, Texeira Released by Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Kevin O'Neil and defenseman Keoni Texeira have been released from their professional tryout agreements. O'Neil and Texeira each skated in one AHL game with Colorado.

