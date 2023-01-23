Admirals Welcome Scotty McCreery Saturday Night

American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced today that Country Music star Scotty McCreery will perform LIVE, post-game this Saturday, January 28th after the Ads take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes will go on sale shortly for as little as $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

Scotty McCreery is the first show in this year's Admirals Concert Series, presented by Coors Light, Landmark Credit Union, Lee Jeans, and Toyota, which features post-game performances by national recording artists.

Scotty McCreery's current album Same Truck contains his No. 1 RIAAGold-certified singles "You Time" and "Damn Strait," and his current single "It Matters to Her." McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Same Truck.An expanded edition, Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, will be released on November 18, 2022 with six additional new songs. He achieved new heights by earningthreeback-to-backNo.1hitsfromhislastalbumSeasonsChange,theRIAAGold-certifiedproject whichdebutedatNo. 1 on the Billboard CountryAlbum chart: the RIAADoublePlatinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAAGold-certified "In Between." McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the "40 Best Country andAmericana Albumsof2018."

FourofhisalbumshavedebutedatNo.1onaBillboardAlbumschart,withcurrentcombinedsalessurpassing 4 million copies. With five consecutive No.1 hits to his credit, he's earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named theACM NewArtist of theYear in 2011; won the CMTMusicAward for BreakthroughVideo of theYear ('TheTrouble with Girls') in 2012; American CountryAwards for NewArtist of theYear in 2011 and BreakthroughArtist of theYear in 2013; BMIAwards for writing One of theTop 50 Country Songs of theYear four times (in 2015 for "SeeYouTonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," in 2019 for "This is It." and 2021 for "In Between"); a Carolina Beach MusicAward for National Dance Song of the Year('Barefootin'')in2018;andtheNSAINashvilleSongwriterAwardforOneoftheTopTenSongsIWishI'dWritten('Five MoreMinutes')in2018.

TheNorthCarolinanativereleasedhisfirstbook,GoBigorGoHome:TheJourneyTowardtheDream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020. His song "Five More Minutes" inspired a popular movie of the same name which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network during November-December 2021. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200Albums chart.

