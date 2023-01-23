Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, appeared in seven games with the Moose this season and tallied one assist. The forward also posted 20 points (8G, 12A) in 14 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-13 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 18 total AHL games, all with Manitoba, and has posted five points (1G, 4A) in those outings.

The Moose tangle with the Toronto Marlies at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Jan. 27. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports or the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

