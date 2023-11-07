Reigning Champion Monarchs Announce 2024 Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs fans can mark their calendars. They know exactly when their team will start their defense of the American Association championship.

The Monarchs will play their 2024 home opener on May 16, part of a 100-game regular-season schedule released Tuesday by the American Association of Professional Baseball.

The reigning league champion Monarchs open the 2024 season in Sioux City on May 10, finishing the season on Labor Day. Their final regular-season home game is August 29.

Legends Field will also host the 2024 American Association Home Run Derby on July 22 and American Association All-Star Game on July 23.

The 2024 season carries special significance for the Monarchs. It's the 100th anniversary of the historical Monarchs' triumph over Hilldale in the first ever Negro League World Series.

Fans can get in on the action right now by purchasing the Monarchs' Holiday Pack. The deal includes four tickets each to four games, including the home opener on May 16, plus a Monty bobblehead, all for $299. Fans can purchase the Holiday Pack and other offers at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

Exciting promotions, giveaways and theme nights for Monarchs games will be announced at a later date.

A few highlights of the Monarchs' 2024 schedule:

- The Monarchs' Monday through Saturday home games will start at 6:35 p.m. in 2024. This is a change from 2023, when Monday through Friday games started at 7 p.m. and Saturday games started at 6 p.m. The change makes game times more straightforward and allows fans to head home sooner when attending weeknight games.

- Kansas City's first game of the year is May 10 in Sioux City. The Explorers will be out for revenge after the Monarchs defeated them 2-1 in the 2023 West Division Championship Series.

- Sunday matinees are back for 2024, with all nine of the Monarchs' Sunday home games starting at 1:05 p.m.

- The Monarchs have two additional day games on Wednesday, June 12 and Tuesday, July 16. Both games start at 11:05 a.m.

- The Chicago Dogs come to Legends Field August 13-15 in a rematch of the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals. The Monarchs won the series 3-1 last September to claim the American Association title. The teams' only other matchup of the regular season is June 21-23 from Impact Field outside of Chicago.

- The Monarchs' longest homestand of the season runs from August 5-18. The stretch features 12 games over 14 days, capped off by the Monarchs' home matchup with Milwaukee, who won the East Division in the regular season.

- August is a jam-packed month for Monarchs baseball. Kansas City plays 18 home games that month, including matchups with division rivals Sioux City, Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead.

- Kansas City's longest road trip of 2024 is set for May 27 through June 6. The Monarchs will visit Lake Country, Gary SouthShore and Sioux Falls before returning home June 7.

- The Monarchs' final regular-season home game is scheduled for Labor Day, September 2, on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

