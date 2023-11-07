2024 RedHawks Schedule Released

November 7, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, ND -The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. The 50-game home schedule is highlighted by five Friday fireworks nights, a kids school day game, three business day games, fan appreciation night and numerous other game day promotions and entertainment options throughout the season at Newman Outdoor Field.

Opening night on Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs will also be the first fireworks night of the season, part of a six-game homestand to begin the 2024 slate. Also included in the opening homestand is a special kids school day game on Tuesday, May 14th with an early start time of 11 AM.

Other Friday fireworks nights are May 31st versus the Milwaukee Milkmen, June 28th against the Chicago Dogs, July 19th versus the defending American Association champion Kansas City Monarchs and August 23rd against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The three Business Day games are scheduled for a 12:30 PM start time and, once again, the RedHawks will host postgame concerts in the Budweiser Beer Garden sponsored by Happy Harry's Bottle Shops following each of these games. Featured artists are Off-Duty with Tim Eggebraaten on June 20th, Rachael Ianiro on July 11th, and Rick Adams on August 8th.

All three Monday home RedHawks games are hot dog BOGO Nights - buy one get one free hot dogs all night long at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fan Appreciation Night is set for Friday August 23rd and highlighted by fireworks, prize giveaways, and more. The full 2024 promotions schedule will be released at a later date.

The RedHawks home season concludes with a 4 PM first pitch on Sunday, August 25th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. They wrap up their regular season with a seven-game road trip starting in Kansas City and ending at Kane County on Labor Day, September 2nd.

The American Association playoffs are slated to begin Wednesday, September 4th and conclude, weather permitting, no later than September 19th. The American Association All-Star break is set for July 27-29 with the All-Star Game being played in Kansas City.

2024 marks the 29th season of RedHawks baseball. The team has won six league championships, most recently winning the American Association title in 2022. The American Association is a partner league of Major League Baseball.

For flex packs, group tickets and season ticket information, call 701-235-6161. Single game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.

