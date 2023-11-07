Cougars Announce 2024 Schedule

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization has announced the game schedule for the 2024 season. Opening Day will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Cougars will play 50 home games at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field and return 26 spectacular firework shows as well as weekly specials such as Taco Tuesday with half-price margaritas and Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers, hot dogs and sodas. New promotions, giveaways and theme nights will be announced later.

Full season tickets, group tickets and partial season tickets of 5-20 games are on sale now. Individual tickets are expected to go on sale in the spring. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 to purchase season or group tickets today.

Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Facebook,Instagram and X for updates regarding our upcoming Black Friday and Christmas Package deals as well as more information about the 2024 season.

