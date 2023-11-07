Explorers Announce 2024 Schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced their 100-game American Association schedule for the 2024 season. The Explorers are set to open their 31st season in the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night 2024 is part of a six-game season-opening home stand that will see the X's host the Monarchs followed by the Lincoln Saltdogs-both members of the West Division.

"We are looking forward to a great year in 2024. On the field we are excited to build on our playoff run from last season while off the field, we are hard at work planning another year of affordable, family fun at Lewis & Clark Park," said Tom Backemeyer, Vice President/General Manager of the Sioux City Explorers.

The 31st season of Explorers baseball features 50 home dates with eight weekends of X's excitement at Lewis and Clark Park. The Explorers will celebrate the Independence Day holiday with a Sioux City tradition of fireworks at the ballpark. The Explorers will host the Winnipeg Goldeyes on July 2-4 with a red, white and blue post-game fireworks show following the July 3 and July 4 contest. Sioux City will close out the season at home during the Labor Day weekend hosting the Cleburne Railroaders in a four-game series August 30-31 and September 1-2.

The 2024 American Association division format will not change with Sioux City playing again in the West Division. Joining the Explorers in the West Division are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Kansas City (KS) Monarchs, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kane County (IL) Cougars, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee (WI) Milkmen.

The Explorers will play 62 games against the West Division with 31 games at home and 31 games on the road. The remaining 38 games will come against the East Division with Sioux City playing 19 home games and 19 road games against the East. Sioux City will have six season long homestands of six-games, while the longest road trip of the season is a seven game swing from July 25-31. The American Association will host the league All-Star Game on July 23 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25 game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. The Explorers will announce the 2024 promotional schedule and road games times at a later date. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

2024 Key Dates

May 10th Home opening night vs. Kansas City

May 17th First road game at Chicago

July 3rd & July 4 Post Game Fireworks vs. Winnipeg

July 22nd -24th American Association All-Star Game at Kansas City

September 2nd Labor Day final regular season game against Cleburne

