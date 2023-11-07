Goldeyes Will Open 2024 Season May 9 in Cleburne

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes released their 2024 schedule Tuesday.

The American Association once again plays a continuous, 100-game schedule, and retains the East/West divisional format introduced in 2022. The Goldeyes compete in the American Association West Division alongside the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds, and Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Goldeyes open the 2024 season on Thursday, May 9 on the road against Cleburne.

The Goldeyes host 50 home games, including nine weekends. Winnipeg's 2024 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 against the Dogs. The final regular season game is at home Monday, September 2 versus Lincoln.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Monday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday). Exceptions are the school day matinee games on Thursday, May 23 versus Chicago and Wednesday, June 5 versus Kane County, both of which are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 against Sioux Falls is a late afternoon start time at 4:00 p.m, while the regular season finale with Lincoln on Monday, September 2 will get underway at 1:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes host ten of their 11 American Association opponents at home for at least one series (the exception being Cleburne) and visit every opposing city at least once.

Winnipeg's longest homestand is nine games, taking place from June 14-23. The Goldeyes' longest road trip of the season is 10 games from May 9-19.

Game times for road games will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a third straight season, the American Association playoff format includes eight teams. The top four clubs (by winning percentage) in each division qualify for the postseason. Two best-of-three series within each division determine the participants in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. The 2023 American Association playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 4.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 100

Home Games: 50

Away Games: 50

Home Games by Day of the Week

Sunday: 9

Monday: 4

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 5

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Home Game Times

Monday - Thursday: 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Home Game Time Exceptions

Thursday, May 23 (11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 5th (11:00 a.m.)

Monday, August 5 (4:00 p.m.)

Monday, September 2 (1:00 p.m.)

Total Games vs. West Division: 61

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 12

Kansas City Monarchs: 13

Lincoln Saltdogs: 10

Sioux City Explorers: 12

Sioux Falls Canaries: 14

Total Games vs. East Division: 39

Chicago Dogs: 6

Cleburne Railroaders: 6

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 9

Kane County Cougars: 6

Lake Country DockHounds: 6

Milwaukee Milkmen: 6

