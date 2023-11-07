Railroaders Unveil Exciting 2024 Season Schedule

November 7, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders, a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated 2024 season schedule. This exciting lineup promises a season full of thrilling baseball action and family-friendly entertainment, as the Railroaders continue their mission to be a cornerstone of sports and community in Cleburne.

The 2024 season kicks off with the first pitch at La Moderna Field on Thursday, May 9th as the Railroaders face off against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Fans can expect a grand Opening Day celebration featuring special events, giveaways, and festivities for all ages.

This year's schedule is packed with exciting match-ups against teams from across the leagues, including rivals from the South Division and beyond. Accompanying the release includes the 2024 All-Star Break which will be held July 22nd - 24th in Kansas City. Key highlights of the 2024 Railroaders schedule include the return of Firework Fridays presented by La Moderna and a 4th of July celebration with post-game fireworks.

General Manager, Chris Jones, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, stating, "We can't wait to welcome our incredible fans back to La Moderna Field for another season of heart-pounding baseball. The 2024 schedule promises a summer filled with memorable moments, great competition, and unforgettable family experiences. We are committed to providing an outstanding baseball experience for our community."

Ticket information, including season ticket packages and group outing options, are available now by contacting the front office at (817) 945-8705 or by visiting here. Stay tuned for more updates, promotions, and special events throughout the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.