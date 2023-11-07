'Dogs Announce 2024 Schedule; Home Opener May 16th

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association have announced the official 2024 schedule.

Lincoln will play a traditional 100-game schedule with 50 home games and 50 away games.

The Saltdogs open the season on the road Friday, May 10, 2024 with the first of three games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. Following a season-opening six-game trip to Fargo and Sioux City, the 'Dogs open the home schedule Thursday, May 16, 2024 with the first of four games against the Cleburne Railroaders.

That four-game series will open a seven-game homestand to kickstart the schedule at Haymarket Park.

Per usual, Haymarket Park will host Fireworks Fridays all summer, with nine Friday home dates throughout the year.

Also, for the first time since 2016, the 'Dogs will host a game on July 3rd with the RedHawks wrapping up a three-game series on that Wednesday night.

The 'Dogs welcome all five division rivals to Haymarket Park for at least one home series in 2024. The defending champion Kansas City Monarchs will visit Lincoln twice (July 12-14, August 2-August 4) and rival Sioux City also visits twice (June 18-June 20, August 23-August 25).

Lincoln also hosts all but one (Milwaukee) of the East Division teams in 2024. The defending East division champion Chicago Dogs visit Haymarket Park for four games July 25-July 28 coming out of the three-day All-Star Break, while former divisional foe Cleburne pays two visits to Haymarket Park May 16-19 and August 27-29 - the first and last home series of the regular season. The 2024 American Association All-Star game will take place at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs on July 23rd.

The 'Dogs will visit all but one (Kane County) East Division team and Lincoln will also visit each of the five divisional teams at least once.

2024 season ticket packages are on sale now with promotional information for the upcoming season set to be announced at a later date.

The Saltdogs will return before you know it in 2024! Stay tuned to saltdogs.com and follow us on social media @saltdogsball to get news and informational regarding next year.

