American Association Announces 2024 Schedule

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball, North America's premier MLB Professional Partner League has released the 2024 regular season schedule.

The American Association's 100-game season will open on Thursday, May 9 with a single game between Winnipeg Goldeyes and Cleburne Railroaders from La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Tex. The remainder of the league will open play on Friday, May 10 with a full slate of six games. The Kansas City Monarchs will host the American Association All-Star Game and festivities at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. on July 22-23, and the season will conclude with the league's traditional Labor Day games on September 2.

The American Association remains split into the East Division and West Division for the 2024 season. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen. The West Division members are the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries and Winnipeg.

Following the 100-game regular season, the top four clubs in each division will vie for the Miles Wolff Cup starting September 4. The Wolff Cup Finals will begin September 14. The playoff format remains the same from the previous two seasons.

After implementing pitch clocks during the 2023 season, the league will continue the use of the technology in 2024. After one season with pitch clocks, the average game time was cut by nearly 30 minutes to 2 hours and 43 minutes.

"We are happy to present the 2024 schedule to our fans and clubs, and look forward to a summer full of great baseball and entertainment in the stadiums across our league," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Our brand of 'play to win' baseball and the addition of pitch clocks last season, which shaved nearly 30 minutes off average game times around the league, makes our games the perfect entertainment option for casual fans and hard-core baseball fans. It is going to be another tremendous summer in the American Association."

