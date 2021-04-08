Reign Stop Streaking Gulls
April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
April 7th, 2021 (ONT 4, SD 2)
Date: April 7th, 2021
Venue: FivePoint Arena - Irvine, CA
Attendance: 0
Box Score: http://bit.ly/april7gamesheet
Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmVcTQHg
See below for notes on tonight's 4-2 Ontario Reign win over the San Diego Gulls:
All goals from tonight can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-q1sADaK4Jm
The Ontario Reign snap the San Diego Gulls 7-game winning streak, and earn their first win of the season over the Gulls.
Boko Imama (1-0=1) scored first for the Reign after deflecting a shot from Aidan Dudas and Christian Wolanin.
Imama's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-g3z9Alxmqv
Lias Andersson (1-0=1) netted a shorthanded goal in the first period, and continues to average a point per game, with 11 points on the season.
Andersson's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-Qv3CEueq1o
Matt Luff (1-0=1) adds to his goal streak with three goals and four points in three games played with the Reign this season.
Luff's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-OOKDZN86NC
Rasmus Kupari (1-0=1) recorded a power play empty netter goal, assisted by Alex Turcotte and Christian Wolanin. Kupari now has 18 points in 21 games played, and is tied with both Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev for most Reign points.
Kupari's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-mD1I53w6fj
Aidan Dudas (0-2=2) collects two assists on the night from Imama and Luff's goals, adding to his season total of eight points.
Christian Wolanin (0-2=2) earns his third assist in just two games played with the Reign so far.
Markus Phillips (0-1=1) continues his point streak to two games with an assist on Luff's goal.
Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) adds to his assist total on Kupari's power play goal.
ONT Record: (9-14-3-0)
SD Record: (16-11-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 0 2 - 4
SD 0 2 0 - 2
Shots PP
ONT 26 1/5
SD 18 0/7
Three Stars:
1) SD - Josh Mahura
2) ONT - Matt Luff
3) ONT - Aidan Dudas
GWG: Matt Luff (3)
W: J-F Berube (4-6-1)
L: Olle Eriksson Ek (6-2-0)
Next Game: Sunday, April 11th vs. San Jose Barracuda, 3:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA
