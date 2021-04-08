Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Turn off the Knights
April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (8-7-4-2) erased a two-goal deficit on Wednesday night to upend the Henderson Silver Knights (Henderson Silver Knights) (18-5-0-0), 4-2, at Solar4America Ice. The win was the Barracuda's first in four games against Henderson.
- Logan Thompson (12-3-0) made 39 saves in the loss, his first in his last four
- Josef Korenar (5-1-2) picked up the win, stopping 20 of 22
- Maxim Letunov (4, 5) scored twice on Wednesday, including the game-winner on the power-play, for his first two-goal game since Jan. 31, 2020 and the second of his career
- Sasha Chmelevski (3) picked up the tying goal at 11:40 of the third, snapping a seven-game goalless drought
- The win improved the Barracuda to 6-0-1-1 when playing in San Jose this season and 5-0-0-1 when playing at Solar4America Ice
- Nicolas Meloche picked up a pair of assists, his fifth career multi-assist effort and first since Feb. 5, 2020
- Before Wednesday, the Silver Knights were 13-0-0-0 this season when leading after 40 minutes
- Wednesday marked the 500th game for Joe Will as General Manager of the Sharks top developmental affiliate
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2021
- Point Shines in Stars 2-1 Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Reign Stop Streaking Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Gulls See Win Streak End - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Turn off the Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Fall to Texas in Shootout, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.