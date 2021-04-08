Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Kole Sherwood to Taxi Squad from Monsters

April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Kole Sherwood to the Taxi Squad from Cleveland. In nine appearances for the Monsters this season, Sherwood posted 3-1-4 with 17 penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

A 6'1", 212 lb. right-shooting native of New Albany, OH, Sherwood, 24, tallied two penalty minutes and an even rating in five career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-20. In 110 AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-21, Sherwood supplied 29-13-42 with 144 penalty minutes and a -12 rating. Sherwood also contributed 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in three appearances for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his professional career, Sherwood logged 75-104-179 with 169 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 180 OHL appearances for the London Knights, Flint Firebirds, and Kitchener Rangers spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18 and helped London claim the 2016 OHL Championship. Sherwood additionally posted 1-1-2 with a +2 rating in three appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms during the 2014-15 season.

