Gulls See Win Streak End

April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Ontario Reign at FivePoint Arena, ending their season-high seven-game win streak one short of tying the club record.

Josh Mahura scored a pair of goals in the second period to set a new career high in goals with his fourth and fifth tallies of the season.

Alex Limoges earned an assist on the night to post points in five of six games to begin his AHL career (1-5=6).

Chase De Leo picked up an assist to extend his point streak to a season-high fourth game (2-4=6). He sits second on the team with 10 assists.

Trevor Zegras added an assist in his return to the Gulls lineup and has three points in his last two outings (2-1=3).

Olle Eriksson Ek had 22 saves in the effort.

The Gulls head to Tucson for a weekend back-to-back with the Roadrunners beginning Friday, Apr. 9 (7 p.m.) at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Chase De Leo

On the game

It's tough, I think they kind of beat us at our own game tonight. When we're on, we're playing simple at the bluelines, getting pucks deep, going to work and not turning the puck over. They're a good team, they like to trade chances and go back-and-forth, up and down the ice. When we're at our best, like I said, we're playing simple at the lines and making plays once we get it down low. I think we were a little bit too cute tonight and that's not going to work for us when we're turning the puck over and fueling that offense.

On Trevor Zegras

It's good, we were able to build some chemistry - him, me and Sammy (Sam Carrick) at the start of the year. We were out there together for a while. We're comfortable with each other, we're familiar with each other. Obviously, just trying to help him out and talk a little bit out there. He's here to learn the center position. We had a lot of time in the d-zone tonight, but I thought we did a pretty good job keeping them to the outside for the most part when we were out there. Just talking to him as much as possible, open communication and making sure we're filling for each other in the d-zone as much as possible. I thought he did a good job tonight and I know he's just going to keep getting better.

On shot production

Like I said, I think just simplifying. When we're at our best, you've seen how many shots we can put up, especially early on. Our first period, we should make that a goal - to get as many shots as possible. The games that we've been on, I think we've gotten 15-plus shots in the first period. That's when you know that we're going and all four lines are rolling, when we're playing that way. It just wasn't our night tonight and we have to think about it, learn from it and forget about it. We have a big weekend coming up with two very important games for us.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the loss

They were a hungry team. They played with a level of desperation from the opening faceoff. They put a lot of pressure on our defense. That was the thought process we had going into the game and we saw it. Unfortunately, it was coming at us instead of us delivering it.

On Trevor Zegras

I thought he was just OK. There are a lot of details to the game no matter what position you're playing and that's a learning process. You can do a lot of film, you can do a lot of work but it's going out there and putting it into action. He's been there before. He's been at wing for the most part all year long. It was a little bit of a feeling out process but he certainly got more comfortable as the game went on.

On the power-play

We've been clicking along, I think at over 30 percent, for the last five or six games. It's been a strength of ours. Tonight there was some pressure applied and we didn't respond very well to it. You like the overall picture of our power play over the last couple weeks but it was certainly lacking tonight.

