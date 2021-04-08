Eagles Recall Davis, Reassign Dickinson to ECHL

April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Davis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, the Eagles have reassigned forward Josh Dickinson to Utah. Davis has notched three assists in 12 AHL games this season with Colorado, while Dickinson has posted a pair of assists in seven contests with Colorado.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at on Saturday, April 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.