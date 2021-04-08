Anaheim Ducks Assign Axel Andersson to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the Anaheim Ducks have assigned defenseman Axel Andersson to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Andersson, 21 (2/10/00), acquired by Anaheim via trade on February 21, 2020, recorded 2-9=11 points with a +7 rating and 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 games this season with Sodertalje SK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. The 6-0, 173-pound blueliner ranked second among Sodertalje SK defensemen in plus-minus and third in assists and points.

Andersson made his first North American appearance with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in the 2019-20 season, where he posted 3-21=24 points with a +19 rating and 29 PIM in 43 games.

A native of Jarna, Sweden, Andersson was selected by Boston in the second round (57th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Andersson has represented Sweden at several international tournaments, including consecutive World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2019, the 2017-18 Under-18 World Junior Championship (bronze) and 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (gold).

