Point Shines in Stars 2-1 Shootout Win

Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point eyes a loose puck vs. the Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, responded in the rematch with the Colorado Eagles and earned a 2-1 shootout win. Colton Point made 30 saves in the game and halted two of Colorado's three shootout attempts to take his sixth win of the year.

Texas struck first for the first time since Mar. 17. In the opening period Nick Baptiste scored his 10th goal of the year as the Stars were pressuring in the offensive zone. Riley Damiani collected a clearing attempt from the Eagles and tossed it to the net from the right point. Baptiste redirected the puck past Adam Werner six minutes into the night.

Joe Cecconi was whistled for playing with a broken stick less than 30 seconds later and the team hopped on the penalty kill. Kiefer Sherwood was fed a perfect pass by Sheldon Dries in the left circle and fired his sixth goal of the year past Point to tie the game. It is Sherwood's 11th point in eight AHL games and his seventh point in the last five games. Colorado finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and Texas ended the night 0-for-3 on their man advantages.

Point would not allow another goal in the game to eventually earn the win. He made 30 saves including a save on Alex Fortin on a breakaway in the second period. After the save, Point covered the loose puck with his blocker, but Nick Henry came crashing in to slap it into the net for a goal. The officials came together and reversed the call to keep the game at a 1-1 tie going into the third period.

Werner and Point were again spectacular and forced the teams to an extra period. Despite three shots for the Stars and one for Colorado, the score could not be settled so the shootout was the deciding factor.

Baptiste was denied by Werner in the first round and Jean-Luc Foudy was also unable to best Point. In the second round, Jordan Kawaguchi fired a wrister inside the left post but Sherwood also launched one past Point's glove. Adam Mascherin scored the deciding goal in the third round and Point denied Ryan Wagner to earn the fourth win in his last six outings.

Werner was handed his third loss of the season despite making 30 saves in the game.

Texas faces the Eagles again on Friday, Apr. 10 at 8:05 p.m. CT for the third game of four in Loveland, Colorado this week.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Adam Mascherin (TEX) 2. Colton Point (TEX) 3. Kiefer Sherwood (COL)

