Devils Sign Matt Hellickson to AHL Contract
April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced that the club signed defenseman Matt Hellickson to an American Hockey League contract for the rest of the 2020-21 season. The announcement was made by Binghamton's General Manager Dan MacKinnon.
Hellickson, 23, was New Jersey's seventh-round pick (214th overall) in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The left-shooting defenseman wrapped up his senior season at University of Notre Dame where he served as the team's assistant captain. In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hellickson recorded 13 goals and 39 assists for 52 points in 146 regular-season games.
Hellickson helped the Fighting Irish capture back-to-back B1G Championships from 2017 to 2019.
Prior to his collegiate career, the Minnesota native served as the assistant captain for the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League and put up six goals and 22 assists for 28 points in 52 games.
The Devils return to the ice on Saturday, April 10 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 5:00 p.m. inside Mohegan Sun Arena.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Matt Hellickson with the University of Notre Dame
