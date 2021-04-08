Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 8th
April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Set-Up:
The Belleville Senators are back at the Bell MTS Iceplex this evening in game 2 of 4 against Manitoba Moose.
The Sens are 7-10-0-0 this season after last nights win in Winnipeg.
Roster Notes:
The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal tonight, backed up by Filip Gustavsson.
Logan Brown, Jack Dougherty, Curtis Douglas, Mark Kastelic and Zach Magwood are out for Belleville.
Previous History:
The Belleville Senators met the Manitoba Moose for the third time this season last night in Winnipeg resulting in a 3-2 win. The Sens have won 5 out of their last 7 games and are 1-2-0-0 against the Moose this season heading into tonight's game.
Who to Watch:
Lassi Thompson was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and spent the first part of the season in his native Finland. He's played in all 17 games so far this season for the Belleville Sens, accumulating 6 assists so far.
Egor Sokolov maintains in leading the team in points (7 goals and 4 assists) with Vitaly Abramov close behind (5 goals and 5 assists).
Where to Watch:
Today's game starts at 7pm EST (6pm CST) and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.
Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.
Merchandise Promotion:
Pick up the perfect combo while the Sens are on the road! Get one mini stick, one Sens hat, and one signed puck for only $35.00+tax! Available now until April 17th at midnight.
Buy Now Here: https://shop.bellevillesens.com/products/kids-combo
