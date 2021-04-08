Eagles Fall to Texas in Shootout, 2-1

April 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Adam Werner and Texas netminder Colton Point each stopped 30 of the 31 shots they faced, but a pair of shootout goals for the Stars would give Texas a 2-1 shootout victory over the Eagles on Wednesday. Forward Kiefer Sherwood scored Colorado's lone goal in the contest, as Colorado converted on the power play for a sixth-consecutive contest.

Texas would claim the early advantage when forward Nick Baptiste stood at the side of the crease and deflected a shot from the left-wing boards past Werner to put the Stars on top, 1-0 at the 6:09 mark of the first period.

Colorado would answer back less than 90 seconds later when a power-play set up Sheldon Dries to drop a beautiful pass between his legs from the top of the crease and onto the tape of Sherwood. The third-year pro would hammer a shot into the back of the net from the left circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 12:37 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play. The goal was Sherwood's team-leading sixth of the season, also giving him goals in six of his first eight games with the Eagles.

Still leading, 1-0 as the teams hit the ice to begin the second period, Colorado would kill off three Texas power plays, as both sides would exchange chances throughout the middle frame. Werner would turn aside all 12 shots he would face in the period, while Point stopped all eight shots thrown his way. An apparent goal late in the period from forward Nick Henry was waived off after a conference between the officiating crew and the Eagles and Texas headed to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The third period would again see both teams earn a variety of scoring opportunities, but it would also see each side's netminder answer with a plethora of impressive stops and the contest would shift to a sudden-death overtime.

In the extra session the Stars would outshoot Colorado, 3-1 but neither squad would be able to light the lamp, and with 65 minutes of play unable to determine a winner, the game would move to a shootout. Texas forwards Adam Mascherin and Jordan Kawaguchi both found the back of the net, while Point fended off chances by Jean-Luc Foudy and Ryan Wagner to secure the Stars the 2-1 win.

Texas outshot the Eagles in the contest, 32-31. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The game also saw defenseman Nate Clurman, a sixth-round selection of the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, make his professional debut.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at on Saturday, April 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.