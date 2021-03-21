Reign Stop Bakersfield

Devante Smith-Pelly, Quinton Byfield and Akil Thomas become the first all-black line in pro hockey since "The Black Aces" in 1941. They each earned a point or more in tonight's shootout win.

Quinton Byfield (1-1=2) scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Cole Hults (0-1=1) and Devante Smith-Pelly (0-1=1), and earned an assist on Akil Thomas' third goal. Byfield continues his goal streak to four games, and has 13 points in 19 games played. He sits right behind Kupari and Kaliyev at 14 points apiece for most Reign points.

Akil Thomas (3-0=3) collects his first career professional hat trick in a span of 2 minutes and 43 seconds late in the third period to overturn a 4-1 deficit and force overtime. Quinton Byfield (1-1=2) and Lias Andersson (0-2=2) are credited with the assists on Thomas' second goal, with Lias Andersson (0-2=2) and Austin Strand (0-1=1) on the third goal. Thomas continues his 4-game point streak, and now has 11 points in 19 games played, and has doubled his goal total to 6 on the season.

Devante Smith-Pelly (0-1=1) earns his firs point in a Reign jersey in 3 games played this season.

Lias Andersson (0-2=2) adds two assists from Byfield and Thomas' goals, and now holds 7 points in 5 games played with the Reign.

The Reign win in a shootout with two stops from Matthew Villalta, and two goals from Akil Thomas and Lias Andersson.

Matthew Villalta collects his second win of the season, stopping 31 of 35 shots faced.

ONT Record: (6-11-2-0)

BAK Record: (10-6-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 3 1 5

BAK 1 1 2 0 4

Shots PP

ONT 32 0/4

BAK 35 0/2

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Akil Thomas

2) ONT - Lias Andersson

3) BAK - Cooper Marody

GWG: Akil Thomas (6)

W: Matthew Villalta (2-5-0)

L: Stuart Skinner (9-2-1-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, March 24th vs. San Diego Gulls, 6:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

