Evan Cormier Stops 48 in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Bears

March 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils goaltender Evan Cormier vs. the Hershey Bears

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils goaltender Evan Cormier vs. the Hershey Bears(Binghamton Devils)

HERSHEY - Evan Cormier made 48 saves for the Binghamton Devils in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears on Sunday evening in front of 1,179 fans at GIANT Center.

The line of Nolan Foote, Jesper Boqvist, and Fabian Zetterlund picked up right where they left on to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Boqvist's wrap-around chance was stopped by goaltender Zach Fucale, however, Foote came in and cleaned up the rebound. The goal was Foote's fourth of the year from Boqvist and Nikita Okhotiuk at the 7:32 mark and the Devils took the lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Hershey tied the game momentarily at one goal apiece. Garrett Pilon found a loose puck and beat Cormier at 2:50 of the second. Paul LaDue and Joe Snively recorded the assists to tie the game 1-1.

Just ten seconds later, Graeme Clarke scored to get the Devils' lead back, 2-1. Ben Street fed Clarke in front of the net for his fourth goal of the year just 3:00 into the period. Street and Danick Martel collected the assists and Binghamton led by one after two periods. Cormier stopped 22 of 23 shots in the second period and 32 of 33 overall through 40 minutes.

After a goal was waved off late in regulation, Connor McMichael tied the game with his fifth goal of the year. With a scramble of players in front of the net and the extra skater on for the Bears, McMichael flicked the puck by Cormier to tie the game with 54 seconds remaining and eventually forced overtime.

In overtime, with one second remaining, McMichael beat Cormier from the hash marks and Hershey came away with a 3-2 victory. Cormier stopped 48 of 51 in the loss and Fucale put away 26 of 28 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Friday, March 26 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.