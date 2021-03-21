Heat Stifled in Sunday Matinee

CALGARY, AB - Michael Stone notched his second goal in as many contests, but the Stockton Heat (8-5-1-0) dropped Sunday's matinee against the Laval Rocket (11-4-1-0) by a 4-1 final score at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Joe Blandisi put the Rocket on top early, lighting the lamp just 1:07 into action after Joel Teasdale collected a turnover at the blue line and set up the opening goal. Stockton countered late in the frame, Stone beating Cayden Primeau with a laser from the point to draw even through 20 minutes.

After a scoreless second period, the third was all Rocket on the score sheet as the visitors used three goals in the final 5:01, two into an empty net, to take the 4-1 win and clinch the four-game series.

The teams went scoreless on special teams until Laval's empty-net, shorthanded goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation.

NOTABLE

- Defenseman Greg Moro made his pro debut in the game.

- Michael Stone has goals in back-to-back games. In six games with Stockton dating back to 2018-19, he has two goals, four points and a plus-9 rating.

- The Heat were held to one goal for the third time this season, first time since the team's second game of the year on February 23.

- Glenn Gawdin has four assists in the last four games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-5

STK PK - 3-3

THREE STARS

First - Joe Blandisi (2 goals, 1 assist)

Second - Joel Teasdale (2 goals, 1 assist)

Third - Cayden Primeau (20 saves)

GOALIES

W - Cayden Primeau (20 saves on 21 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (29 saves on 31 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Stockton and Laval will wrap up their four-game set Tuesday at 5 p.m. MT, 4 p.m. PT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

