Mayhew's Pair Pushes Wild Past IceHogs 5-3

Iowa Wild (4-7-2-0; 10 pts.) rallied from behind to beat the Rockford IceHogs (5-9-1-0; 11 pts.) 5-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill. on Sunday night. Wild forward Gerry Mayhew netted a pair of goals, rookie forward Tyler Sheehy scored his first AHL goal and rookie goaltender Hunter Jones secured his first AHL win with 33 saves.

Iowa struck first with a power play goal at 9:30 of the first period. Mayhew sent a rebound over the glove of Rockford goaltender Matt Tomkins (17 saves) to make it 1-0 Wild. Forwards Gabriel Dumont and Mason Shaw tallied the assists on the goal.

After 20 minutes of play, Iowa led 1-0 and trailed Rockford 10-6 in shots on goal.

At 3:47 of the second period, Rockford tied the game 1-1 with a slapshot from defenseman Cody Franson.

Rockford grabbed the lead, 2-1, with a power play goal from forward Mackenzie Entwistle at 12:44 of the second period.

The Wild tied the game at 2-2 less than two minutes later at 14:17 of the middle frame. Mayhew made a stutter step around a Rockford defenseman, wrapped the puck around the back of the net and snuck it past Tomkins' right pad. Defenseman Ryan O'Rourke picked up the lone assist on Mayhew's second goal of the evening.

The game was tied, 2-2, after two periods of play. The IceHogs outshot the Wild 14-8 in the second period and held the overall lead in shots 24-14.

Rockford forward Garrett Mitchell scored at 1:37 of the third period to put the IceHogs back out in front 3-2.

Iowa responded with Sheehy's tally at 3:07 of the third stanza. Dumont sped out from behind the net off the left post and centered to Sheehy at the right post, tying the game 3-3. O'Rourke had the secondary assist, for the first multi-point performance in his professional career.

At the 8:00 minute mark of the third period, Dumont took a Sheehy pass and blasted it home from inside the left circle to take the lead 4-3 for Iowa. Mayhew collected the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.

Shaw sealed the night with an unassisted empty-net goal from center ice with 15 seconds left in the game, bringing the final score to 5-3 Iowa.

The Wild went 1-3 on the man-advantage in the contest and the IceHogs also went 1-3 on their power plays. Rockford outshot Iowa in the third period 12-8 for a 36-22 total edge in shots.

The two clubs clash again on Monday, Mar. 22 at BMO Harris Bank Center with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.

