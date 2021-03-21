McMichael's Buzzer Beater in Overtime Gives Hershey 3-2 Win

March 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Connor McMichael tied the game with 53 seconds left in regulation, and scored the game-winning goal with less than a second to play in overtime to give the Hershey Bears a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Devils on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Hershey fired a season-high 51 shots, and the victory improved the Bears record to 8-4-2-0 on the year,

All evening long, the Bears peppered Binghamton goaltender Evan Cormier with shot after shot. In the second period, Hershey out shot the Devils 23-6, tallying just four shots less than the franchise's all-time record for shots in a period of 27. Despite the high volume of pucks on net, Hershey trailed 2-1 through 40 minutes of play.

Binghamton's lead held until the closing minutes of regulation. Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery pulled goaltender Zach Fucale for an extra-attacker, and Hershey appeared to find the tying goal with 1:13 left. Hershey's Garrett Pilon snapped a shot from the left point, and teammate Joe Snively deflected the puck from the slot past Cormier. However, referee Furman South determined the puck was knocked in with a high stick, and the goal was disallowed.

After a timeout from Carbery, the Bears got Fucale off for an extra attacker again, and only 20 seconds later, Hershey scored a goal that would stand. Pilon drove the net from the right wing, and Cormier made a pad save. The puck sat loose in the slot, and McMichael found it, chipping a shot past an outstretched Cormier at 19:06 to even the score. Pilon and captain Matt Moulson assisted on the tying marker.

In overtime, the game appeared destined to be headed to a shootout. However, with just 10 seconds left, Binghamton rushed the puck into Hershey's zone and got a soft shot on Fucale, and the goaltender made the save. Rather than covering the puck, Fucale made a quick pass up ice to McMichael. With five seconds left, McMichael's initial shot was kicked out by Cormier, but the rebound popped free to the near boards. Pilon retrieved the loose puck and fed McMichael in the slot, and his shot just beat the buzzer to give Hershey a 3-2 win. The goal was McMichael's sixth of the season and came at 4:59. Pilon picked up his third point of the game (1g, 2a) with the helper, and Fucale earned his fourth career AHL assist.

Binghamton got goals from Nolan Foote and Graeme Clarke in the losing effort. Clarke's goal came at 3:00 of the second period, just 10 seconds after Pilon had tied the game 1-1 for the Bears.

Hershey out shot the Devils 51-28 in the win. The Bears were 0-for-1 on the power play while the club's penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4. Fucale earned his fourth win of the season in net with 26 saves.

The Bears are back in action on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley. The puck drops from the PPL Center at 7:05 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.