Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Binghamton Devils (3-5-2-1) at Hershey Bears (7-4-2-0)

March 21, 2021 | 4 PM | Game #14 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Furman South (#44)

Linesmen: Bill Lyons (#27), Michael Magee (#41)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 3:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Hershey Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Devils battled on Friday in Newark with Binghamton coming away with a 6-5 win. The contest marked Hershey's first loss to the Devils over the five games in the season series so far this year. Hershey led 4-1 in the second period, but Bingamton scored three times in the final 4:06 of the frame to tie the game, 4-4. Fabian Zetterlund and Ben Street added goals in the third period to give Binghamton the win. Hershey went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Devils were 3-for-8. Hershey out shot the Devils 38-22 in the contest. Binghamton's victory was its first since Feb. 10, snapping an eight-game losing streak (0-5-2-1).

PAUL STANDS TALL:

Hershey defender Paul LaDue is set to skate in his 200th professional game this afternoon. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native is coming off scoring his first goal as a Bear in Friday's contest at Binghamton. He has four points (1g, 3a) in 8 games with Hershey this season. The former University of North Dakota standout has played 69 NHL games with Los Angeles and 130 AHL games with Ontario and Hershey.

EDDIE'S BACK:

On Friday, Hershey defender Eddie Wittchow returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. It was his first game since Feb. 11, when he was injured in Hershey's second game of the season at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Wittchow has two assists in three games this season, and in 25 total games as a Bear, the Burnsville, Minnesota native has collected five goals and six assists to go along with 31 penalty minutes.

DOMINATING DEVILS:

Binghamton's line of Nolan Foote, Jesper Boqvist, and Fabian Zetterlund had a big game versus Hershey on Friday, combining for nine points. Zetterlund led the way, collecting four points (2g, 2a), while Boqvist had three points (2g, 1a). Foote added two helpers, and all players were a +3. Boqvist has always enjoyed great success versus Hershey, tallying 10 points (5g, 5a) in six career games vs. the Bears.

BLOODLINES:

Hershey forward Kody Clark (1g, 1a) and Binghamton forward Nolan Foote (0g, 2a) each had multi-point games in Friday's contest. The players are connected as well before either were born, their fathers played together in the National Hockey League with the Quebec Nordiques during the 1994-95 season. Kody's father, NHL legend Wendel Clark, joined Quebec that season after coming over in a blockbuster trade from Toronto. Nolan's father, Adam Foote, was a 2nd round draft pick of Quebec in 1989. The hard-nosed defender went on to win two Stanley Cups in his career.

