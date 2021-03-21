Wolves Game Tuesday at Grand Rapids Postponed

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Sunday that the Chicago Wolves game scheduled for Tuesday night at Grand Rapids has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves.

This contest, along with the March 19 game between Chicago and Grand Rapids that was postponed Thursday, will be rescheduled.

The Central Division-leading Wolves are slated to return to the ice at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, when they host the Rockford IceHogs at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. All Wolves games can be seen on AHLTV. The league offers multiple subscription packages at AHLTV.com.

