Barracuda Shutout by Knights, 4-0
March 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (6-6-4) put 38 shots on net on Sunday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas but Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) (13-2-0-0) managed to stay perfect at home with a 4-0 win.
- Logan Thompson (8-1) made 38 saves to earn his first career AHL shutout and fifth-straight win
- With the win, the Silver Knights improved to 7-0 on home ice this season
- Zach Sawchenko (0-1) allowed three goals on 20 Silver Knights' shots, in his first start since March 6, 2020
- Former Barracuda forward Danny O'Regan collected an empty-netter and now has goals in three-consecutive games and leads the Knights with 15 points
- After the win, the Silver Knights are now 10-0 when scoring first and 9-2 when getting outshot
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2021
- Laczynski Wins It in Overtime - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Shutout by Knights, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- McMichael's Buzzer Beater in Overtime Gives Hershey 3-2 Win - Hershey Bears
- Heat Stifled in Sunday Matinee - Stockton Heat
- Evan Cormier Stops 48 in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Bears - Binghamton Devils
- Shutout Propels Silver Knights 4-0 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolves Game Tuesday at Grand Rapids Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Tuesday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Look to Snap Skid Sunday against Laval - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Ontario for Round Two at 3 p.m. LIVE on 23ABC - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Re-Assign Goaltender Hunter Shepard to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Score Early and Often in Dominant Win over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #16 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Slow Start Equals Bad Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.