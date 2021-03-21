Barracuda Shutout by Knights, 4-0

March 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (6-6-4) put 38 shots on net on Sunday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas but Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) (13-2-0-0) managed to stay perfect at home with a 4-0 win.

- Logan Thompson (8-1) made 38 saves to earn his first career AHL shutout and fifth-straight win

- With the win, the Silver Knights improved to 7-0 on home ice this season

- Zach Sawchenko (0-1) allowed three goals on 20 Silver Knights' shots, in his first start since March 6, 2020

- Former Barracuda forward Danny O'Regan collected an empty-netter and now has goals in three-consecutive games and leads the Knights with 15 points

- After the win, the Silver Knights are now 10-0 when scoring first and 9-2 when getting outshot

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.