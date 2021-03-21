American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL Game #174) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #174 - Chicago at Grand Rapids - from Tue., Mar. 23 to TBD
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Tuesday's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Look to Snap Skid Sunday against Laval - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Ontario for Round Two at 3 p.m. LIVE on 23ABC - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Re-Assign Goaltender Hunter Shepard to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Score Early and Often in Dominant Win over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #16 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Slow Start Equals Bad Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.