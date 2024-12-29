Reign Get Past Firebirds, 4-3

December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A 3-for-3 performance in the shootout gave the Ontario Reign (17-8-0-1) a 4-3 win on the road over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-11-1-4) on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.

Jeff Malott and Samuel Fagemo each recorded goals in both regulation and the shootout, while Francesco Pinelli tallied his third goal of the weekend in the victory for Ontario that was backstopped by 19 saves from Pheonix Copley in the crease.

Date: December 28, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 0 3 0 1 4 CV 1 1 1 0 3

Shots PP ONT 40 0/1 CV 22 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Luke Henman (CV)

3. Jeff Malott (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Jack LaFontaine

Next Game: Tuesday, December 31 at Henderson Silver Knights | 5:00 PM PST | Lee's Family Forum

