Barracuda Plagued by Slow Start, Fall to Knights 5-2
December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (17-10-0-2) never led on Sunday afternoon at the Lee's Family Forum and were dealt a 5-2 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (8-21-0-0). In the defeat, Collin Graf and Danil Gushchin found the back of the net.
In the first, the Knights managed to open the scoring as former Shark Calen Addison (2) ripped in a drop pass from Grigori Denisenko at 9:18. Henderson would add to its lead at 12:38 as Gage Quinney slipped through the defense and found Robert Hagg (3) on the back post. The Barracuda would go on the period's only power play and record the final seven shots of the frame, but the game would remain 2-0 Knights after one.
In the second, the Barracuda were called for consecutive penalties, but while down a man, Graf (6) managed to beat Akira Schmid through the five-hole as he chopped the puck on net while being defended by three different Knights. For the Barracuda, it was the team's sixth shorthanded goal of the year and first for Graf who snapped a 14-game goalless drought with the tally.
In the third, Henderson pushed the lead back to two as the Barracuda turned the puck over at the offensive blueline after the linesman got in the way and Braeden Bowman (6) managed to lift a bouncing puck off the crossbar and in at 6:07. Then, at 10:55, Dysin Mayo (4) beat Georgi Romanov on the glove-side to make it 4-1. At 13:31, the Barracuda inched back within two as Gushchin (7) scored from the point, but a minute and eights second later Mitch McLain (6) made it 5-2 Knights. Sunday is just the second time this season the Barracuda have given up three goals in a period.
The Barracuda continue their roadtrip in San Diego on Wednesday (7 p.m.) before returning to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 4 for CudaMania presented by GalaxyCon. The wrestling-themed game will feature a special guest appearance by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.
