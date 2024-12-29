Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Bears

December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Lapierre, 22, has posted eight assists in 27 games for the Capitals this season.

The native of Gaineau, Quebec split time with Hershey and Washington last season, scoring 22 points (8g, 14a) in 51 games for the Capitals. He also added two points (1g, 1a) in four Stanley Cup Playoffs games for the Capitals.

With Hershey in 2023-24, Lapierre scored 17 points (5g, 12a) in 21 games. In the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, he led the AHL in scoring with 22 points (7g, 15a) and helped Hershey's to its second straight Calder Cup title. He was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

In his rookie season with Hershey in 2022-23, Lapierre scored 30 points (15g, 15a) over 60 games for the Bears. In the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lapierre had six points (3g, 3a) including scoring the tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, as the Bears won the franchise's 12th Calder Cup.

Lapierre was selected 22nd overall by the Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has scored 31 points (9g, 22a) in 84 career NHL games for Washington.

