Hyry Hat Trick Leads Stars to Victory in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, benefited from Arttu Hyry's first North American hat trick to secure a 6-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

Hyry, who currently holds the longest active point streak in the AHL (nine games), put the Stars on the board first in the final five minutes of the opening period. His initial shot was stopped by Kaapo Kähkönen, but Hyry quickly followed up on his own rebound and tucked the loose puck into the net to give the Stars the 1-0 lead.

The Stars extended their lead 6:20 into the second period when Kyle Capobianco, who had just exited the penalty box, saucered a pass to Matej Blümel at the right circle. Blümel fired a shot over Kähkönen's shoulder, giving the Stars a 2-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Hyry added his second goal of the game after a give-and-go with Cameron Hughes, slipping the puck under Kähkönen's left arm on the short side. Manitoba responded just a minute later, with Mason Shaw getting the Moose on the board. Shaw beat Magnus Hellberg after gathering a centering pass that was initially broken up by defenseman Michael Karow.

Hyry completed his hat trick just 12 seconds into the final period. He carried the puck down the right side, picked his spot, and ripped a shot over Kähkönen's glove. The goal marked Hyry's first AHL hat trick and the first by a Texas player this season. Following a successful penalty kill, Hughes exited the penalty box and joined Blümel on the rush. Blümel found Hughes across the ice, and Hughes fired a shot past Kähkönen to give the Stars a 5-1 lead. Manitoba responded with a rebound goal from Ashton Sautner, cutting the lead to 5-2. Less than a minute later, Antonio Stranges restored the Stars' four-goal lead, netting a goal off a pass that was redirected twice by Moose players before going in the Manitoba net.

Hellberg stopped 18 of 20 shots to earn his fourth consecutive victory for Texas. Kähkönen took the loss for the Moose, making 23 saves on 29 shots.

The Stars will conclude 2024 with a New Year's Eve matchup with the Moose on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

