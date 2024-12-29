Appleby Picks up Another Shutout in 1-0 Win over Bears

With Ken Appleby playing a perfect game in net, Justin Sourdif's second-period goal would be enough to fuel an impressive 1-0 shutout win for Charlotte.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Checkers' penalty kill played an essential role throughout the game, starting by coming up big to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Sourdif gave the Checkers the lead as the clock dwindled in the second period, collecting a pass from behind the net and sending it past the Hershey goalie.

Appleby would defend Hershey's scoring attempts, for the rest of regulation from there, shutting out the Bears for a Checkers win.

NOTES

The Checkers are 3-0-0-1 this season against Hershey ... This was Ken Appleby's league-leading fourth shutout of the season, tying him for fifth in franchise history for most in a single season ... The Checkers have five shutouts this season and four since Nov. 30 ... Sourdif's goal was his first since Nov. 19 after missing significant time due to injury ... Rasmus Asplund, Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mike Benning and Keith Kincaid were the extras for Charlotte

