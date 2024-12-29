Moose Victimized by Hyry Hat Trick

December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (7-18-0-1) fell 6-2 to the Texas Stars (16-11-1-0) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 5-1 loss against the Rockford IceHogs before the holiday break.

Arttu Hyry opened the scoring for the Stars with less than five minutes to go in the first period. Kaapo Kähkönen made nine saves on 10 shots in the Manitoba crease, and Magnus Hellberg stopped all four pucks sent his way in the Texas net.

Matej Blümel and Hyry scored added to the Stars lead with goals six minutes apart in the middle frame, to give Texas a 3-0 lead. Mason Shaw put the Moose on the board with a quick response after Hyry's second of the game. Manitoba trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes. Hellberg made seven stops on eight shots in the Texas crease, and Kähkönen made nine saves on 11 shots in net for Manitoba.

Hyry netted his third goal of the game just 12 seconds into the third period, and Cameron Hughes followed with a goal of his own five minutes later, making it a 5-1 game for Texas. Ashton Sautner scored his first goal of the season with five minutes left in the frame, bringing the score to 5-2. Antonio Stranges answered right back to secure a 6-2 win for the Stars. Kähkönen ended with 23 saves on 29 shots, and Hellburg finished with 18 stops on 20 shots.

Quotable

Moose forward Mason Shaw (Click for full interview)

"We do things right for ten minutes, and then the next ten we don't do things right and we pay the consequences. We got off to a good start, but if you don't do that for 60 minutes you're not gonna be successful."

Statbook

Mason Shaw (1G) has two points (1G, 1A) through his past two games

Ashton Sautner scored his first goal since Dec. 31, 2023 - which was also scored against the Texas Stars

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Texas Stars once again on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

