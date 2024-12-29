Silver Knights Turn Tables, Defeat Barracuda 5-2

December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday afternoon. Forward Braeden Bowman scored the game-winning goal in the third period, his sixth point (4G, 2A) in the team's last five games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Calen Addison put Henderson on the board first, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Jakub Brabenec. Robert Hägg buried a cross-crease pass from Gage Quinney to extend the Silver Knights' lead to two.

San Jose's Collin Graf brought the Barracuda within one on a shorthanded tally, the lone goal of the second period.

Bowman, assisted by Matyas Sapovaliv, made it a 3-1 game at 6:07 in the third. With his assist, Sapovaliv extended his point streak to four games (1G, 3A).

Dysin Mayo, assisted by Cal Burke and Quinney, extended the Knights' lead to three with his fourth goal of the season.

Gushchin cut Henderson's lead to two with another goal at 13:31 in the third, but Mitch McLain responded just over a minute later to secure a 5-2 victory for the Silver Knights. Brandon Hickey and Kai Uchacz also assisted on the play.

Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 37 of 39 shots on goal for a .949 save percentage.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets

Friday, Jan. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Sunday, Jan. 5 | 5 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

Wednesday, Jan. 8 | 7 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return on New Year's Eve to face off against the Ontario Reign. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.

