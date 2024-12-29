Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves

December 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford.

Korchinski, 20, skated in nine game with the Blackhawks during his time in Chicago. With the IceHogs this season, the defenseman has recorded 11 points (2g, 9a) in 21 games.

Kaiser, 22, has appeared in 28 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying one assist. Additionally, he has has posted one assist in four AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Tuesday, December 31st. Rockford takes on Iowa on New Year's Eve! Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.