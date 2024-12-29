Eagles Capture Fourth-Consecutive Win with 3-2 OT Victory over Roadrunners

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forward Oskar Olausson buried the game-winner just 52 seconds into overtime and added an assist, as the Eagles picked up a 3-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday. Goaltender Adam Scheel improved to 2-0 on the year, making 21 saves on 23 shots. The win now gives Colorado victories in four straight and extends the Eagles points streak to six games (5-0-1).

Colorado would get on the board first in the game, as forward Jake Wise buried a one-timer from between the circles, putting the Eagles up 1-0 just 6:52 into the contest. The Roadrunners would go on to outshoot Colorado 10-8 in the opening frame, but Colorado carried its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles would enjoy three opportunities on the power play in the second period, but goaltender Matthew Villalta and the penalty kill would slam the door on each of those chances. The hard work would eventually allow Tucson forward Kailer Yamamoto to tuck home a rebound at the side of the net, tying the game at 1-1 at the 10:03 mark of the middle frame.

With the game still deadlocked at 1-1 as play began in the third period, Colorado forward Chris Wagner circled behind the net before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 9:28 mark.

The Roadrunners would answer back when forward Austin Poganski collected a cross-slot pass and whistled a wrister from the right-wing circle past Scheel, evening the score at 2-2 with 6:08 remaining in the final frame.

As the game transitioned into sudden-death overtime, Olausson would streak down the left-wing boards before slicing to the low slot and besting Villalta with a backhander to give Colorado the 3-2 victory.

The Eagles finished 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday, December 31st at 6:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

