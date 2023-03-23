Reign Blanks Roadrunners

Storyline: Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots to record the ninth shutout of his AHL career Wednesday night as the Ontario Reign (31-26-4-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (27-29-6-0) by a 4-0 score and earn a split of the final series of the 2022-23 season between the two teams.

Ontario got goals from four different skaters in the win, including Tobias Bjornfot, Tyler Madden, Aidan Dudas and Martin Chromiak. Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15 and recorded an assist, Nate Schnarr also earned his first point as a member of the Reign, assisting on Chromiak's third period goal.

Date: March 22, 2023

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 3 1 4

TUC 0 0 0 0

Shots PP

ONT 31 1/9

TUC 19 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Aidan Dudas (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Tyler Parks

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

