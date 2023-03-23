Reign Blanks Roadrunners
March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots to record the ninth shutout of his AHL career Wednesday night as the Ontario Reign (31-26-4-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (27-29-6-0) by a 4-0 score and earn a split of the final series of the 2022-23 season between the two teams.
Ontario got goals from four different skaters in the win, including Tobias Bjornfot, Tyler Madden, Aidan Dudas and Martin Chromiak. Alex Turcotte returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15 and recorded an assist, Nate Schnarr also earned his first point as a member of the Reign, assisting on Chromiak's third period goal.
Date: March 22, 2023
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 0 3 1 4
TUC 0 0 0 0
Shots PP
ONT 31 1/9
TUC 19 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Aidan Dudas (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Tyler Parks
Next Game: Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow the team on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2023
- Roadrunners Fall to Ontario Reign in Final Meeting of the Season to Split Series from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanks Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Jansen Harkins Notches Three Points Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Bains Scores Lone Abbotsford Goal as Canucks Fall 3-1 in Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Two-Game Sweep of Barracuda with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Soderblom Holds Moose at Bay with 43 Saves in Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Dominate Firebirds and Creep Closer to Playoff Berth - Texas Stars
- Durandeau Scores Twice; Schneider Makes Season-High 42 Saves - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.