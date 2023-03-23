Eagles Complete Two-Game Sweep of Barracuda with 3-2 Win

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Charles Hudon netted a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-2 on Wednesday. Colorado erased two different one-goal deficits, as the come-from-behind victory capped off a two-game sweep of San Jose. Defenseman David Farrance and forward Ben Meyers each generated a pair of assists, while goaltender Justus Annunen made 32 saves on 34 shots to collect his 19th win of the season in net.

A San Jose power play would generate the game's first goal, as forward Tristen Robins lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle to give San Jose a 1-0 edge at the 8:26 mark of the first period. Colorado would fail to connect on two different opportunities on the man-advantage in the opening 20 minutes, allowing the Barracuda to carry a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles would finally break through on the power play in the second period, as Hudon blistered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 just 2:16 into the middle frame.

A San Jose man-advantage just minutes later would swing the momentum right back, as Robins belted a one-timer from between the circles past Annunen, giving the Barracuda a 2-1 advantage at the 4:45 mark of the second stanza.

Still trailing 2-1 as play began in the third period, Colorado would level the score once again when forward Cedric Pare flipped in a rebound from the top of the crease, tying the game 2-2 at the 5:58 mark of the period.

The Eagles would then claim their first lead of the night when Hudon fielded a cross-slot pass on the power play and buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle, putting Colorado on top 3-2 with 8:41 remaining in the contest. The tally was Hudon's team-leading 24th of the season and his league-leading 15th power-play goal of the year.

San Jose would pull goaltender Aaron Dell in the final 90 seconds of the game in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 3-2 victory.

Colorado was outshot by the Barracuda by a final count of 34-32, as both teams finished 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, March 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

