Griffins to Host 2013 Calder Cup Celebration Game

March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, March 29, 2023 vs. Chicago Wolves

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Chicago Wolves on March 22 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, March 31, 2023 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

2013 Cup Celebration Game presented by University of Michigan Health-West

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

2013 Cup Celebration Game presented by University of Michigan Health-West: Fans can take photos with the Calder Cup at Amway section A on the concourse up until the start of the third period.

Bob Kaser & Larry Figurski Talking Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bob Kaser & Larry Figurski talking bobblehead , courtesy of University of Michigan Health-West.

2013 Blue Jersey Post-Game Auction: The Griffins will wear replicas of their 2013 cup-winning blue jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the Iota Tau Alpha Athletic Training Education Honor Society.

Annual Griffins Team Equipment Sale: In the banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena, fans can purchase an assortment of Griffins equipment, including new and used sticks, pants, jerseys and more. The sale will begin at 6 p.m. and last until the end of the second period (5:45 p.m. entry for Full Season Members). Cash and credit cards will be accepted. In order to participate in the sale, fans must have a ticket to the game. Fans will have a limit of three items per person.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

