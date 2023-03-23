Blue Jackets Assign Forward Cole Sillinger to Cleveland

March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Cole Sillinger to the Monsters. In 64 appearances for Columbus this season, Sillinger posted 3-8-11 with 22 penalty minutes and joins his older brother Owen on Cleveland's roster.

A 6'1", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Columbus, OH, Sillinger, 19, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and supplied 19-23-42 with 59 penalty minutes in 143 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23.

Prior to his professional career, Sillinger registered 24-22-46 with 39 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 31 appearances for the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede during the 2020-21 season, earning USHL All-Rookie Team, USHL Rookie of the Year, and USHL Second All-Star Team honors. In parts of two WHL seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers from 2018-20, Sillinger contributed 22-33-55 with 22 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 52 apperances and helped Canada claim the Silver Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.