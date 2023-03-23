Moose Recall Caron from Trois-Rivieres
March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Thomas Caron from the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Thomas Caron
Forward
Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.
Height 6.02 - Weight 216 - Shoots L
Caron, 22, has appeared in two games for the Moose this season and recorded one assist. The forward also suited up in 13 contests for the Lions this campaign and recorded five points (2G, 3A). The Candiac, Que. product has 42 games of AHL experience, all with Manitoba, and has registered seven points (3G, 4A) along with 41 penalty minutes.
The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 24. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
