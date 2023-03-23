Toronto Marlies Visit the Cleveland Monsters in First Half of Back-To-Back
March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open the weekend with a game on the road against the Cleveland Monsters in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the third of four matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on November 26th when the Marlies lost 5-1. The series is currently split with each team taking home a win.
Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, falling to a 40-18-2-2 record, while Cleveland is coming off a 5-3 win over the Belleville Senators on Sunday improving to a 26-26-5-2 record on the season.
Players to watch on the Marlies side include Pontus Holmberg who has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games, and Nick Abruzzese who has 43 points (15G, 28A) in 62 games this season. On the Monsters side, Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the team with 66 points (25G, 41A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the NHL Network, the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV.
