Barracuda Sign Ethan Frisch to ATO

March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defenseman Ethan Frisch to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Frisch, 22, just concluded his senior season at North Dakota, serving as an alternate captain, and notching 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), 14 penalty minutes and a minute-four rating.

During his four years with the Fighting Hawks, the five-foot-eleven, 192-pound native of Moorhead, MN, appeared in 127 games, totaling 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating. In 2021-22, Frisch was named the NCHC's Best Defensive Defenseman.

Before his college career, he spent parts of two season with the USHL'sGreen Bay Gamblers and Fargo Force. In 2015-16, he was named the Youth Hockey Hub Bantam Player of the Year in Minnesota.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.