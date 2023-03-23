Barracuda Sign Ethan Frisch to ATO
March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defenseman Ethan Frisch to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Frisch, 22, just concluded his senior season at North Dakota, serving as an alternate captain, and notching 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), 14 penalty minutes and a minute-four rating.
During his four years with the Fighting Hawks, the five-foot-eleven, 192-pound native of Moorhead, MN, appeared in 127 games, totaling 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating. In 2021-22, Frisch was named the NCHC's Best Defensive Defenseman.
Before his college career, he spent parts of two season with the USHL'sGreen Bay Gamblers and Fargo Force. In 2015-16, he was named the Youth Hockey Hub Bantam Player of the Year in Minnesota.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2023
- T-Birds to Visit Wolf Pack for Back-To-Back Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Carlsson and Fucale Return to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit the Cleveland Monsters in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Barracuda Sign Ethan Frisch to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins to Host 2013 Calder Cup Celebration Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Cole Sillinger to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Ticket Packages on Sale Now - Manitoba Moose
- Alex Nedeljkovic Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Fall to Ontario Reign in Final Meeting of the Season to Split Series from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Blanks Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Jansen Harkins Notches Three Points Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Bains Scores Lone Abbotsford Goal as Canucks Fall 3-1 in Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Two-Game Sweep of Barracuda with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Soderblom Holds Moose at Bay with 43 Saves in Shootout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Dominate Firebirds and Creep Closer to Playoff Berth - Texas Stars
- Durandeau Scores Twice; Schneider Makes Season-High 42 Saves - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Sign Ethan Frisch to ATO
- Barracuda Sign Chase Gresock to ATO
- Barracuda Blanked by Eagles, 8-0
- Barracuda Sign Nathan Burke to ATO
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2