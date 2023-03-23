Carlsson and Fucale Return to Chocolate and White

March 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and goaltender Zach Fucale have been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Carlsson, 26, has skated in 47 games with the Bears this season, posting 13 points (1g, 12a), and leading the club in plus/minus at 22.

The 6'5", 195-pound defender skated in six games with the Capitals during his recall, posting two assists. He has appeared in 81 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Capitals, recording 18 points (3g, 15a). The native of Orebro, Sweden was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by Washington on Jul. 20, 2022.

Fucale, 27, has posted a record of 19-10-2 with one shutout, a 2.57 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 33 games with Hershey this season.

Fucale appeared in four games with Washington during the 2021-22 season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Fucale stopped all 21 shots faced in his NHL and Capitals debut at Detroit on Nov. 11, 2021, becoming the first Capital in franchise history to record a shutout in his debut.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, March 24 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Dreamer's Hollow Children's Night, presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

