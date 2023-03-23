2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Ticket Packages on Sale Now

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Ticket Packages are on sale now.

Playoffs Ticket Packages guarantee your seat at Canada Life Centre for every Moose home playoff game. Packages also provide savings of up to $10 per game over single game tickets.

Convenient payment options are available to join the Moose on their chase for the Calder Cup.

Pay as We Play

Pay for each round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as they are confirmed.

Pay in Full

Pay in full for all rounds up front, a maximum of 17 home games.

For more information on 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Ticket Packages visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

Single game tickets for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs will be available at a later date.

The Moose continue their charge to the post-season tomorrow night against the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

